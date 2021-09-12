VILLA GROVE — Michael James Teter, 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Husband to the late Belva Marie Brown Teter, James was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Villa Grove to the late John and Mary Ellen Delaney Teter. A conductor of 42 years for the Canadian National Railroad, Michael loved to hobnob and shoulder bump, pulling your leg with each story or quick quip.
After moving to Kentucky, he found himself very comfortable in the environment and with the people of Versailles. In his younger years, long before his move to Kentucky, Michael enjoyed being quite the entrepreneur, clearing trees for neighbors and taking the wood as payment. He would then sell the wood he had collected to local residents and businesses for firewood.
When he wasn’t chopping down trees, Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Shane (Johanna) Teter of Castro Valley, Calif.; his stepchildren, Laura Thomas of Versailles, Becky Perez of Florida, Casey Lavin of Versailles, and Vance Lavin of Versailles; his special granddaughter, Faye Thomas of Versailles; and his beloved dog, Molly.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Belva Marie Brown Teter, and his parents, John and Mary Ellen Delaney Teter.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, with Father Keith Walder officiating. Burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery.