WESTVILLE — Michael Wayne Thornsbrough, a longtime resident of Westville, died after a long illness on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 73.
Mike was born on March 31, 1946, in Danville. Shortly after his father became a state trooper in 1959, his family was transferred to Astoria, where he graduated from Astoria High School in 1965. After Astoria, his family was transferred to Pekin for several years.
Then they were transferred back to the Danville area. After their return to Danville, Mike earned an associate degree from Danville Area College. While there, he worked in the mail delivery department. Later he worked at Chanute Air Force Base in lawn care, and then Red Lobster in Danville.
His parents then opened their Tasty Delight Ice Cream Store in Tilton. After several years, they opened Kustard Delight in Westville. Mike worked in the family ice cream businesses for nearly 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bess (nee Shahadey) and Wayne Thornsbrough; a brother, Rodney Blayne Thornsbrough, who died in infancy; a brother, Gregory Thornsbrough; maternal grandparents, Moses and Mary Shahadey; aunts and uncles, Katie and Anthony LaHood, Rosie and John Moreiko, Charles and Dorothy Shahadey and Katherine and Howard Schultz; cousins, Delores Schultz Mullen and Charles Shahadey; paternal grandparents, Ennis and Evelyn Thornsbrough; aunts and uncles, Alan Jay Thornsbrough, Wallie Stephenson, Vernis Thornsbrough, George Sutton, James (Butch) Cain and Harlan Thornsbrough; and several cousins.
Mike is survived by maternal first cousins, Janet (Thomas) Moreiko-Gagen and family of Swansea, Mary (Peter) Leo and Anthony LaHood, all of Santa Rosa, Calif., Janice (Charles, deceased) Shahadey and family of Herrin and Houston, and John Blair and family of Champaign, his sisters, brother and their families; and paternal aunts and uncles, Shirley Stephenson and family, Harlan Thornsbrough family, David (Carolyn) Thornsbrough and family and Jo Lynn Sutton and family, all of Alvin, and June Cain and family of Pittsboro, Ind.
Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He never knew a stranger and befriended everyone. He enjoyed being with family and friends, working on the computer at several libraries, especially in Georgetown, and collected record albums and videos of classic movies and TV shows. He was an avid Cardinals and Danville Dans fan and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and football.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with memorial service at 2. Funeral and memorial services will be officiated by Mike’s cousin, the Rev. Bruce Thornsbrough of West Lebanon Christian Church of West Lebanon, Ind., and Father Michael Condos of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church of Champaign. An additional prayer service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel officiated by Rev. Thornsbrough and Father Condos.
Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s name to defray medical and other expenses, or to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.