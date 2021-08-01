LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Michael Tracy, 91, of Ivesale passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.
He is survived by three children: Michael (Katia), Mark (Roxanne) and Mary (Mike); and four grandchildren: Maria, Ronan, Tynan and Caelan; as well as three siblings: James Tracy, Bill Tracy and Bernadette Crowe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, and three sisters, Mary Ellen Fitton, Catherine McHale and Margaret Feeney.
Born to James Vincent Tracy and Martha Coffey Tracy, he was raised on a farm in rural Ivesdale. He attended Holy Cross Grade School in Champaign and St. Bede High School in LaSalle-Peru.
Michael served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean War era. Michael was also in the studies in Catholic seminaries but was never ordained. For most of his adult life, he lived and farmed in rural Ivesdale, where he was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour.
Michael’s final 10 years were spent in Cleveland as he battled dementia. He received excellent care from the staff of EnnisCourt Assisted Living, where he was residing at the time of his death.
Michael was a gentle man who was devoted to his local community, his family and his Catholic faith. He will be remembered for his kindness, his positive good humor and his constant smile that remained with him to the end.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at St. Boniface Church in Seymour. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday at the church. Following his burial, a lunch will be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ivesdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Boniface Cemetery Association, 416 County Road 1100 N, Seymour, IL 61875.