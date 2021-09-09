ST. JOSEPH — Michael “Trey” Curtis Wagner III, 21, of St. Joseph, formerly of Danville, passed away at 4:24 p.m. Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at Franciscan Healthcare, Olympia Fields.
Trey was born on May 30, 2000, the son of Michael Curtis Wagner II and Jennifer Elizabeth Rauch, in St. Louis.
Trey is survived by his mother, Jennifer Elizabeth (Dan) Lilly of St. Joseph; father, Michael Curtis (Susie Tatman-Baldner) Wagner II of Danville; and six siblings, Josh (Ashlee Ronto) Fulton of Normal, Hailey (Kyle) Seifert of Danville, Blake (Maddie Winkler) Wagner of Champaign, Aizik “A.J.” Wagner of St. Joseph, Brianna Sophie Lilly of St. Joseph and Matthew Lilly of St. Joseph. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Carolyn (Pape) Rauch of St. Joseph and William and Pat Rauch of Columbia, Ill.
Trey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael Curtis Wagner and Maryl (Dixon) Maxfield.
Trey was a 2018 graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School and graduated from the North American Lineman Training Center Pre-Apprentice Lineworker Program under the provisions established by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission in April 2020.
Trey was an avid wrestler in high school. He enjoyed spending his free time exercising, golfing, fishing and hanging out with family and friends.
Trey passed away doing what he loved after being involved in an accident at work. Trey was someone who brightened any room he was in with his goofy humor and had a laugh/smile that was as contagious as they come. He was undeniably smart, lighthearted and a genuinely kind and good person.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1101 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Adam Harmon will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the celebration of life service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation and services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be contributed to the Michael “Trey” Wagner Memorial Fund at Gifford State Bank, 107 W. Warren St., St. Joseph, IL 61873. This funding is hoping to support St. Joseph wrestling and a scholarship for those at SJ-O High School wanting to pursue a trade school.
Please join Trey’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.