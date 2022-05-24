CHAMPAIGN — Michael Van Walleghen, 83, of Champaign died Friday (May 20, 2022) at home.
Michael was born in 1938 in Detroit to Joseph and Bernice Van Walleghen. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Michael earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and his MFA in 1965 from the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He began his teaching career at Wichita State University and then taught at the University of Illinois from 1970 to 2005, where he helped to establish the MFA program in creative writing, serving as the first head. He was honored as emeritus professor upon retirement.
Michael is the author of six books of poetry: "The Wichita Poems" (1975); "More Trouble With the Obvious" (1981); "Blue Tango" (1989); "Tall Birds Stalking" (1994); "The Last Neanderthal" (1999); and, "In The Black Window: New and Selected Poems" (2004). He won many awards during his career, including the Borestone Mountain Poetry Award, Lamont Poetry Prize, Pushcart Prize, literature fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts; and served as Illinois poet laureate.
He loved fishing and spending time on the water.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela of Champaign, and daughter, Emily of Cincinnati.
The family would like to thank all those at Carle Hospice who provided such compassionate care.
