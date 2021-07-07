TILTON — Michael W. Moore, 79, of Tilton passed away at 7:45 a.m. Monday (July 5, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Mike was born May 4, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo., to Jack W. and Mary McMorrow Moore. Michael married Jackie Novick on May 25, 1989, in Lexington, Ky.
Jackie survives, as well as two daughters, Susan (Tim) Gombosch of Danville and Amber (Nick) Brown of Charleston; six grandchildren, Kathryn (Randy) Kennedy, Kristen Tuggle, Kimberly Tuggle, Kierstyn Paris, Kaleb (Lillian) Brown and Paige Brown; and nine great-grandchildren, Katelyn Kennedy, Chase Kennedy, Kenley Kennedy, Mattix Paris, Sawyer Paris, Rio Brown, Adelaide Brown, Kanaan Brown and Luka Brown.
Mike and Jackie owned and operated Moore’s Tobacco Shop in Danville for 12 years. He also worked for Hyster in Danville for 10 years and Clark Material Handling in Kentucky. He enjoyed NASCAR, pipe collecting, tinkering with cars, and was a member of several pipe clubs. He was a 32nd-degree mason and a member of the Danville Consistory.
The family would like to express their appreciation of the care and concern shown by the nurses and staff to Mike at OSF Sacred Heart.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Miles Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to the donor’s choice. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.