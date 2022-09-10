THAWVILLE — Michael Vern “Mike” Warner Sr., 75, of rural Thawville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells, Paxton.
Mike was born March 5, 1947, in Chicago Heights, the son of William Vern and Maxine Annamay Collins Warner. He married Jan Kay Shepard on Dec. 28, 1966, in Joliet.
Along with his wife, Jan, he is survived by a daughter, Carrieann (Salvador Flores) Warner of Irwin, Ill.; a son, Michael Vern (Bridgett Wuest) Warner Jr. of Cedar Lake, Ind.; three grandsons, Kyle Warner, Zach Warner, Chazdon Wuest; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Penny Anton Warner of West Columbia, S.C.; a brother, Dan (Jennifer) Warner of Parker, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Jeff) Schubert of Grandbury, Texas; and a brother-in-law, Ron Shepard of Pittsburg, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a mechanic and truck driver for the Local 150 Operating Engineers. Mike had been an avid fisherman his entire life.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to John Lee Wiltjer, Leslie Nielsen, Harold and Corrie Crawford, and Suzie and Dwain Yana for their help and support.
Memorials may be made to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.