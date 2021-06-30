Michael William Taylor Jun 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Michael William Taylor, 65, of Clinton died at 12:35 p.m. Friday (June 25, 2021) at home in Clinton. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers