PADUCAH, Ky. — Michael Paul Williams, 75, of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Farmer City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Champaign, the son of Arthur Paul “Shorty” Williams and Maxine (Whitehouse) Williams.
He enjoyed all things motorized, notably Chevrolet Corvettes. He worked as an operating engineer and raced dragsters. Mike never met a stranger, welcoming the opportunity to strike up a conversation with new friend along his local truck routes. He especially enjoyed reminiscing with longtime friends.
Mike moved to Paducah to spend time with his lifelong friend, Coleen Helmick, where they enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and boating on Kentucky Lake.
He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Brady) Hudson of Le Roy; a grandson, Garrett Hudson of Le Roy; a sister-in-law, Connie Mortland of Taylorville; two nieces, Kerri Hudson and Jennifer Mortland, both of Lexington, Ky.; and three great-nephews, Kainan, Chase (Savannah) and Bailey Hudson, all of Lexington, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl E. “Doc” Mortland.
Mike will be cremated and a family graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery in Farmer City.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at lindseyfuneral.com.