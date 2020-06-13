RANTOUL — Michele D. Clifton, 59, of Rantoul died suddenly on Wednesday (June 10, 2020).
She was born June 12, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of William and Eleanor (Trimble) Clifton.
She is survived by a son, Kyle (Ashley Bode) Richardson of Rantoul; brother, Murray (Molly) Clifton of Rantoul; sister-in-law, Gretchen Clifton, also of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is her beloved Casey, an adorable dog and companion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marc Clifton; and the love of her life, Fred Tillman.
Michele was a 1978 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She worked in the moving industry for years, working with her father and later at North American Moving. More recently, she did quality control at Charles Industries. She left that position to give care to her mother in her battle with cancer. Michele herself was a breast cancer survivor. She was a die-hard Cardinals fan and loved the Kansas City Chiefs as well. She loved horses, anything country, being outdoors and most especially, spending time with her family.
Burial of ashes will be at 11 Thursday morning at Maplewood Cemetery.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.