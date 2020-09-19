CATLIN — Michelle “Shelly” A. Hoyt (Dicken), 55, of Catlin went to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2020, at home as her husband held her hand.
Born May 9, 1965, in Danville, she was the daughter of Richard L. (Terri) Dicken and Carol I. (Don) Broderick.
She is survived by her husband, Scott A. Hoyt; parents; a sister, Ann Marie Broderick Keith; sons, Ryan (Ashley) Birge and Tyler (Mikaela Huff) Hoyt; and stepchildren, Cherie Hoyt and Jeremy (Heather) Hoyt.
Nothing brought her more delight than her seven grandchildren, Lanie Grace, Colby Deacon and Rawley Easton Birge, Violet Michelle Hoyt (namesake), Aiden Michael, Vanessa Lynae and Ares Alexander Hoyt; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog, Buster.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard “Richie” Dicken Jr.; grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Myers and Hubert and Beulah “Boots” Powell; two uncles, Perry “Buddy” Dicken and Kenneth Dicken; two aunts, Glenda Hobaugh and Sierra Dicken; a special aunt, Peggy Bonebrake; and stepson, Scott Allen Hoyt.
Shelly has very many friends and loved ones who will greatly miss her fun-loving, caring and giving soul. She has a beautiful smile that lights up any room. Her “Shelly stories” were always very comical.
Shelly attended Danville High School and Parkland College to become a dental assistant. She worked at Illiana VA dental clinic. Shelly was more than a dental assistant, she was a friend and mentor to friends, co-workers and veterans. She tried to help them see the light of Christ in their time of need.
Shelly’s main interests were faith and family, often taking the grandchildren to church. She also enjoyed gardening, games, movies and decorating.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, celebrating the lives of Shelly and her brother, Richie Dicken, who passed away May 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.
