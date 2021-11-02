CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — On Friday (Oct. 29, 2021), Michelle “Missie” Bickel, 54, passed away after a fierce and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was a cancer-fighting warrior and an inspiration to others forced to battle this horrible disease. Missie passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Missie was born on July 11, 1967, in Danville. She was the only daughter of Randy and Christina Perry. She married Mark Bickel on Sept. 24, 1994. Missie was the proud mother of Gus Bickel.
Missie graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1985. She was employed with Edward Jones Investments for over 30 years. Missie was last employed as the business office administrator for Tyler Baer Edward Jones Office. She truly loved her Edward Jones career and Edward Jones customers.
Missie loved her friends and enjoyed riding her bicycle around Crawfordsville and Montgomery County. She completed the RAGBRAI bicycle ride across the great state of Iowa on numerous occasions. Missie participated in the Dancing with the Stars event and created Bras for a Cause, which generated funds to assist with cancer-fighting programs. She was a dedicated Crawfordsville High School “Swim Mom” and often announced the CHS swim and diving meets. Missie was an avid mushroom hound but detested ticks and spiders.
Missie was preceded in death by her father, Randy Perry; grandparents, Marti Taylor of Catlin and Paul Taylor, formerly of Catlin; father- and mother-in-law, Don and Mary Alice Bickel; uncle, Dukes Taylor of Catlin; and cousin, Fiamma Taylor of Council Bluff, Iowa.
Visitation will be at Rock Point Church on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rock Point Church with Pastor Terry Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Montgomery County Community Foundation, 119 E. Main St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Please gift to the fund of your choice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at huntandson.com.