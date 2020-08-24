DANVILLE — Michelle Ann Colleen-Cloyd, 48, of Danville went to her heavenly home at 7:05 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 26, 1972, the daughter of Michael L. Colleen of Danville and Joyce A. Brown of Urbana. They survive.
Also surviving are her daughter, Kelsey (Lucas) Shuman of Urbana; sons, Alex Cloyd of Danville and Brendan Cloyd of Danville; and a brother, Michael (April) Colleen of Hoopeston.
Michelle graduated from Danville High School in 1989. Her animals were the love of her life, and she also loved the show Supernatural. She was loved by her three nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to her children.
