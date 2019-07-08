ST. JOSEPH — Michelle Rae Reifsteck, 44, of St. Joseph was called home on Friday (July 5, 2019).
She was born Feb. 3, 1975, in Coon Rapids, Minn., a daughter of Mike and Judy (Englebretson) Reifsteck.
She is survived by two children, Kayla Reifsteck and Kane Reifsteck, both of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Khison, Karma and Kaisley; three brothers, Richard Morehouse of Minn., Danny Morehouse of St. Joseph and Tadd Reifsteck of Gifford; a sister, Candace Morehouse Hampton of Royal; and her mother, Judy Reifsteck of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Michelle loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed softball and the Cubs. She was great at decorating and had a generous heart.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Royal. Burial will follow at the St. Johns Cemetery, Royal.
A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service also at the church.
Memorials may be made to Lux Memorial Chapel.