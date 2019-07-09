ST. JOSEPH — Michelle Rae Reifsteck, 44, of St. Joseph was called home Friday (July 5, 2019).
She was born Feb. 3, 1975, in Coon Rapids, Minn., a daughter of Mike and Judy (Englebretson) Reifsteck.
She is survived by two children, Kayla Reifsteck and Kane Reifsteck, both of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Khison, Karma and Kaisley; three brothers, Richard Morehouse of Minnesota, Danny Morehouse of St. Joseph and Tadd Reifsteck of Gifford; a sister, Candace Morehouse Hampton of Royal; and mother, Judy Reifsteck of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; cousins, Andrea Jo Reifsteck and Joni Reifsteck; and uncle, Jerry Reifsteck.
Michelle loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed softball and the Cubs. She was great at decorating and had a generous heart.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Royal. A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the church.
Memorials may be made to Lux Memorial Chapel.