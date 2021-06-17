LINWOOD, N.C. — Michelle Becher peacefully passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Simpsonville, S.C., after battling ovarian cancer for 1 1/2 years.
Born Nov. 22, 1954, in Champaign, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Patricia Doty Donze. Michelle was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate to her only love of 43 years, Steve Becher. First and foremost, she was a devoted and dedicated mother to Lindsay, Allison and Emily. She treasured her girls and embraced all the moments she had with them. She especially enjoyed her role as memaw to her grandchildren, Dalin, Peyton and Brielle, and was excited about the arrival of another grandchild on the way.
Michelle loved to make others happy. She will always be known for her loving, caring and giving personality. She was a strong and stubborn woman who fought until her body couldn’t fight anymore.
In addition to her husband, daughters and grandchildren, Michelle is survived by her sons-in-law, Rashid (Emily) West and Danny (Allison) Larrimore; sister, Pam Donze De Ley and husband Frank; and her brother, Rick Donze and wife Donna Rae.
A memorial Mass will be held on June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana, beginning at 2 p.m.