CHAMPAIGN — Mickey Franz Teems, 76, of Maricopa, Ariz., passed into that unexplored world after a long fight with Parkinson's disease that was a result of his contact with Agent Orange in Vietnam. He died at his summer home in Champaign on Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) with his wife, Jean Chandler Teems, and host family, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Jane Chandler Hill, at his side.
Mickey was born is LaFayette, Ga., on July 16, 1943. He graduated from Kissimmee High School in 1961, and he and his brother, Lamar, joined the Air Force in 1963. He became a member of the Free Masons in 1974. He went on to get his bachelor of science degree in 1983 from Eastern Illinois University at Charleston while serving at Chanute AFB in Rantoul.
Mickey earned the rank of chief master sergeant (E-9) with 26 years of service. He served at various Air Force bases: Lackland AFB, Texas; Myrtle Beach AFB, S.C.; Homestead AFB and MacDill AFB, Fla.; Uvon AFB, Thailand; Bien Hoa AFB, Vietnam; Holloman AFB, N.M.; Chanute AFB, Rantoul; Howard AFB, Panama, and Kelly AFB, Texas, where he served as superintendent of all NDI units in the Air Force as well as writing a manual for military NDI procedures. He retired in 1989.
Mickey’s civilian years took him to Southwest Research and Warner Robin AFB, where he worked as a research scientist, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and visiting Europe with a cruise on the Mediterranean River. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and boating.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean Chandler Teems, and three daughters, Cammie Rose Teems and Connie Jane (Eddie) Lopez of Maricopa and Christie Lashea (Thomas) Prater of San Antonio. Special to him were five grandchildren with whom he joined in several 5K and 10K runs. When he became unable to walk on his own, the grandchildren would take him along with a special wheelchair so they could all participate together. They are Breanna (Austen) Schoensee, Dani Mullen, Stephanie Teems and Mickey Thomas Prater of San Antonio and Magdalena (Maggie) Lopez of Maricopa.
Mickey is also survived by four brothers, Lamar (Francis) Teems, Doug (Mary) Teems, Darrel (Beverly) Teems and Stanley (Velma) Teems.
Mickey was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roy and Rachel Teems; stepmother, Pauline; and brother, Ronnie Teems.
Morgan Memorial Home handled the arrangements.