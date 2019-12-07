GIFFORD — Mike R. Farmer, 72, of Gifford passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 18, 1947, in Urbana, a son of Robert “Runt” and Lois Alberta (Yocum) Farmer.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Kenny Grove) Juday of Thomasboro; a son, Todd Farmer of Rantoul; a sister, Judy (Sam) Park of Penfield; four grandchildren, Clark (Carson) Juday of Thomasboro, Bradley Shreeves of Rantoul, Kameron Farmer of Savoy, and Kole Farmer of Rantoul; and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Kaymeron, and Cane.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ray Ideus.
Mike farmed in the Gifford/Rantoul/Ludlow areas all his life.
As per his wishes there will be no services held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, will handle the arrangements.