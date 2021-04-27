HUME — Ernest Michael Farris, 74, of Hume died at 8:05 p.m. Thursday (April 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Mike was born on Jan. 11, 1947, to Ernest and Marcella (Curtwright) Farris, in Danville. He married Sharon (White) on Sept. 8, 1968, in Hume.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Farris; two children, Joel (Hoa) Farris of Champaign and Amanda (Josh) Drake of Camargo; three grandchildren, Hayden, Harper and Lilly; one brother, Jon (Sherry) Farris of Cissna Park; and one niece, Paige Farris.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Ryan Farris.
Mike grew up on a farm just outside of Hume, where he worked with his brother and father. He served in the Army in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. Mike was a farmer for most of his life and finally retired in 2015, although he never quit worrying about the weather, as farmers do. He also worked for IDOT for many years.
Being outdoors was his favorite place to be. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite hobbies. He was an active member of the Hume American Legion and was a free mason. He loved his wife, Sharon, of almost 53 years very much. They met in the lunch line in sixth grade and have been together ever since. His children, Joel and Amanda, brought him so much joy, as did his grandchildren, Hayden, Harper and Lilly. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with pastor Justin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Young America Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hume American Legion or Hume Auxiliary.