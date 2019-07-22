FITHIAN — Mike Hixson, 58, of Fithian passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday (July 20, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Mike was born Dec. 27, 1960, in Champaign, the son of F. Earl and Frances Varvel Hixson. He married Kamette Smith on July 13, 1996, in St. Joseph. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Justin Hixson of Fithian and Jade Hixson of Fithian; four grandchildren, Sophiya, Sonya, Sorinya and Waylon Michael Dean Hixson; and two sisters, Terri Miller of Evansville, Ind., and Jan Walsh of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike was a father, husband and brother to many. He was a trucker and biker. Mike had a laugh no one could ever forget. He lit up a room when he came in. He never met a stranger in his life. He lived larger than life.
Mike was a member of the Collison Masonic Lodge 714.
"Ride Free Forever"
"Hammer Down"
Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.