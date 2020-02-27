PAXTON — Mike Mercer, 72, of Paxton passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Mike was born on May 12, 1947, in Peoria, the son of Bonnie Gene O’Toole-Ira, who preceded him in death.
Mike was the oldest of four children. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Ira, and sister, Vickie Ira. He is survived by his sister, Jeanine (Steve) Dickherber.
Mike married Melba (Denniston) Mercer, the love of his life, on Jan. 11, 1964. They have been soul mates for 56 years of marriage.
Mike and Melba have three children, Kevin (Sherry) Mercer, Shelly (Sean) Guillaume and Shawn Mercer, all of Paxton.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Lacey (Kyle) Smith, Gauge (Macey) Snider, Sierra Guillaume, Melissa (Wes) Atkins, Stephanie Hoover, Reese Snider, Dustin Mercer, Kylie Mercer, Victoria Guillaume and Beau Snider; and 10 great-grandchildren, Isabella Smith, Grayson Smith, Rhett Snider, Smyth Snider, Dylan Atkins, Connor Atkins, Zachary Atkins, Carley Fauser, Caleb Fauser and Chase Swanson.
Mike was a very hard worker over the years. He had been employed by numerous businesses in the Paxton area, some of which include electronics, The Broom Factory, Popels Fertilizer, the Paxton block plant, City of Paxton, Napa of Paxton, Plastic Designs of Paxton and Elson’s Sanitary Services.
Mike’s favorite pastime was spending time with Melba. Mike enjoyed family and friends gathered together, playing guitar for countless get-togethers.
Family and friends will forever cherish the sound of his voice in song and the soothing strumming of his guitar. Mike loved gardening, fishing with the grandchildren, throwing horseshoes, baking fabulous dishes, sharing stories and his famous jokes.
A celebration of life service in Mike’s honor will be held at 12 noon on Feb. 29, 2020, at the Rantoul VFW.
Memorials can be made through Farmers Merchant Bank of Paxton, payable to Melba Mercer. Cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.IllianaCremation.com.