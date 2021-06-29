RANTOUL — Mike Moreland Sr., 58, of Rantoul passed away Sunday evening (June 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 Saturday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
He was born Jan. 5, 1963, in Portsmouth, N.H., a son of Bill and Ann Sutton. He married Jean Mayer on Nov. 11, 1980, in Rantoul. She survives.
He is survived by four children, Stephanie (Jason) Snyder of St. Joseph, Michael (Michelle) Moreland Jr. of Rantoul, Brittany (Wil) Hauver of Rantoul and Kelsey (Bryan Peake) Moreland of Urbana; six grandchildren, Robbie, Harlie, Jasper, Emmaline, Eleanor and Everly; and two great-grandchildren, James and Faith. Also surviving are a brother, William (Becca) Sutton of Thomasboro; and two sisters, Elizabeth (Tony) Brown of Rantoul and Heather Yates of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a grandson, Jimmy.
Mike was in the 1981 class at Rantoul Township High School. He immediately entered and was proud to be in the U.S. Army. He was a devout Republican, “MAGA 2024”! He also loved the Boston Red Sox and New York Jets. He was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren, who lovingly called him PopPop. He never met a stranger, and to know Mike was to love Mike. He will be dearly missed.