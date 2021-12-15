CHAMPAIGN — Robert “Mike” Price died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his son’s home in Iuka, Miss.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Mike was born on Jan. 1, 1947, in Urbana, the son of Robert J and Betty (Rawdin) Price.
Survivors include one son, Troy (Rhonda) Price of Iuka, Miss., and his beloved dog Peaches, as well as his aunt Claudine Rawdin of Champaign and numerous cousins.
Mike worked as a market manager for most of his 45-year career at Jewel and County Market. He served in the National Guard and the Army. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Champaign-Urbana Bass Club, Champaign County Bass Club, as well as many national organizations dating back to the late 60’s. He also enjoyed running field trials and coaching his son’s baseball and basketball teams.
Mike moved to Pickwick Lake in 2017 after his retirement and enjoyed sitting on the front porch, drinking coffee, watching the dogs and chickens in the yard as well as spending time on the river with his son.
The family would like to thank the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice staff for the care and support shown during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to the Tishomingo County Foster Rescue in Mike’s name.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.