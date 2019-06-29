ROYAL — Melvin “Mike” F. Reifsteck, 72, of Royal passed away on the morning of Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec.r 26, 1946, in Danville, a son of Melvin and Ara (Boyd) Reifsteck. He married Cheri Gallivan on Feb. 16, 1994, in Reno, Nev. She preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2004.
He is survived by a son, Tadd Reifsteck of Gifford; four daughters, Michelle Reifsteck of St. Joseph, Stacy Gallivan Jones of Mahomet, Laura Pacunas of Rantoul and Meri Gallivan of Wood Dale; two stepsons, Richard and Danny Morehouse; a stepdaughter, Candace Morehouse Ray-Hampton; three brothers, Steve (Becky) Reifsteck of Danville, Mark (Sherri) Reifsteck of Mahomet and Kurt Reifsteck of Mahomet; and a sister, Terry (Virgil) Grant of Potomac; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Mike served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He was 19th District Commander for the American Legion and 4th Division Commander, as well as Sargent of Arms for the National Commander of the American Legion. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and an avid NASCAR fan.
Mike farmed in the Royal area all his life. He was a member of the Gifford Lions Club and the Ogden Masonic Lodge.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow at the Collison Cemetery, Collison.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Veterans Administration Hospital.