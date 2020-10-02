MAHOMET — Mike Terstriep passed away surrounded by family Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at the age of 83.
He was born in February 1937, to Lee and Bea (Straley) Terstriep of Quincy. He married Carol Wilson of Quincy, his wife of 61 years, who he met on a blind date while in high school. She survives.
Mike attended Quincy High School. There he was involved in football and the rifle team. He graduated in 1955 and became the first in his family to attend college. He entered the University of Illinois majoring in civil engineering and was in the ROTC. He left college for a time and worked as a draftsman and later at an engineering firm. He returned to school to complete his degree in 1962. He also earned his designation as a registered professional engineer.
Mike began working at the Illinois State Water Survey while in college and stayed through his retirement (1962-1993). At the time he left, he was the head of the Surface Water Section. Mike’s interests were in storm water drainage. For years, every time it rained, he would rush to the Boneyard Creek and take samples for his research. During his time at the water survey, he and his team developed Illudus, a computer system that helped cities plan for control of storm water drainage. The program was eventually used in 64 countries and all 50 states.
While living in Savoy, Mike served the city for over 17 years. Much of that time was on the Village Planning Commission. Eventually he was appointed as the interim village president and later elected as the village president of Savoy in 1985. During his terms in office, he helped to bring changes to village structures and functions that allowed for the future growth and development that has been seen in recent years.
Besides his wife, Carol, Mike is survived by his son, Jeff Terstriep of White Heath, and daughter, Amy Terstriep of West Lafayette, Ind. Mike has four beloved granddaughters, Ellen (Jeremy) Leskovisek of White Heath, Julia Terstriep of Austin, Texas, Samantha (Nick) Stokowski of Mahomet and Grace Terstriep of White Heath.
A man of many interests and talents, Mike remodeled our houses on his own, built a treehouse, refinished and rebuilt antiques, crafted a rocking horse for his first granddaughter and carved Santa figures. He hiked part of the Appalachian Trail and volunteered on a building crew in a village in Mexico. He loved golf, skeet shooting, fishing, travel and photography. He was in the Mahomet Lions Club and had some great poker buddies. He was witty and had great stories of his mischievous youth and wicked one-liners for most people, even as dementia was impacting his life.
Mike loved his family fiercely. He was especially proud of his granddaughters, and to the very end of his life, he lit up when they came in the room. He would avidly watch his great-granddaughter as she played. He chose the perfect bride for himself, and they built a life filled with laughter and love. Mike’s legacy of hard work, integrity, service, love and laughter will live on in his family and hopefully others who knew him.
Our family wants to thank our hospice care providers, especially Kathy, Lynn and Kevin. Without you, we would not have made it through helping Mike leave this world peacefully and at home.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com).
Memorials may be made in Mike’s honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children (lovetotherescue.org/), Cunningham Children’s Home (cunninghamhome.org/) or to an organization of the donor’s choice.