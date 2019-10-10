TIPTON, Ind. — Mike Trinkle, 75, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at home in Tipton, Ind.
Mike was born July 12, 1944, in Champaign, to Gerald and Violet (Pasley) Trinkle. He was preceded in death by his sister, “Ande” Ogle.
He was a member of the Champaign Fire Department from 1967 to 1996, where he retired as a captain. Mike also served with the state fire marshal and was a fire science instructor at Parkland College.
Mike was a lifelong Cubs fan and was able to see a Cubs victory this summer at Wrigley Field with his daughters and sister, Kay. After watching Game 7 of the World Series with his daughters, Mike said he really wasn’t sure he really would see the Cubs win but was glad he did.
Mike married Karen “Kaye” Strader in 2002. She survives, as do his children, Angie (Wyatt) Robinson, Lori (Michael) Vancil and Amy (Shannon) Archer, and stepchildren, John (KT) Strader, Chris (Mike) Harlow and Sandee (Eric) McMillen. He is lovingly remembered by all his family, including his sister, Kay Trinkle, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held in Mahomet at the United Methodist Church, 1302 E. S. Mahomet Road, at 1 p.m. Central time Saturday, Oct. 12, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with fire service honors.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Champaign Firefighter Local 1260, P.O. Box 3923, Champaign, IL 61826.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton, Ind., is assisting the family with Mike’s arrangements.