PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Mikhel Allen Cain, 21, of Port Angeles, Wash., formerly Ogden, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Mikhel was born Sept. 1, 1998, in Urbana.
Mikhel is survived by his mother and stepdad, Jacki and Chad Wilcoxon; brother, Landon Brown; stepbrother, Dalton Wilcoxon; two stepsisters, Alyssa and Paige Wilcoxon; and father, Wayne Cain. He has lots of aunts and uncles who loved him very much and will miss him terribly. He is also survived by two grandfathers, David Perry Sr. of Homer and Bill Cain of St. Joseph, and one grandmother, Beth Cain of Urbana.
Mikhel was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Andrea Perry, in May 2019, whom he was very close to growing up.
Mikhel had the biggest heart and loved spending time with his younger brother, Landon. Mikhel loved to play the piano and spent lots of time taking care of his dog. He loved going to the waterfalls and hiking. He loved to take lots of videos to send to his mom so she could enjoy his journeys, too.
The family will have a small graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery at a later date. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. as a walk-, bike-, drive-thru at his mom's house in Ogden due to COVID-19 restrictions.