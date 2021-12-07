MAHOMET — Mikka P. Kwiatkowski, 32, of Mahomet passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at 1:09 p.m. at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, surrounded by immediate family.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet.
Mikka was born on July 8, 1989, to Mike and Elaine Kwiatkowski.
Surviving are her parents, Mike and Elaine of Mahomet; brother, Brannon of Indiana; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikka graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 2007. She was an Honor Roll student and active in sports and many social groups. She went on to attend Savannah College of Arts and Design and received her bachelor of fine arts in photography in 2012, where she received several awards for her photography. She was employed as a network relations specialist at CVS Health (Aetna).
Mikka was an amazing young lady with a beautiful smile and kind heart. She loved her dog, Kodak, and cat, Ellie. She was artistic and loved music and socializing with family and friends. She is loved immensely and will be greatly missed.
