MONTICELLO — Mildred Ballsrud, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020).
She was born on Aug. 22, 1923, in Columbus, Wis. She was the daughter of Paul and Rosetta (Rose) Schoengrund and the youngest of six children. She started school at the age of 5 in a one-room schoolhouse and was involved in education for the next 60 years of her life. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, with majors in mathematics and English and earned her master's degree at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. Mildred started her 35-year math-teaching career at Horicon, Wis., then taught in Columbia, Mo., and taught her last 25 years at Charleston High School. She sponsored the National Honor Society and Math Club, where her students earned many honors in geometry at the state contest. The Illinois Math and Science Academy honored her for excellence in teaching the year she retired.
Mildred met her husband, Wesley Ballsrud, in Whitewater. They were married on Oct. 3, 1942, in Chicago, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage before his death in 2009.
She is survived by five children, Jim (Jean) Ballsrud of Monticello, Beth (Kirk Wolff) of Carmel, Ind., Bob (Wendy) Ballsrud of Glendale, Mo., Patti (Tom Rymarz) of Bartlett and Dave (Kris) Ballsrud of Grapevine, Texas; and 11 grandchildren, Bob (Jenny) Ballsrud, Kathy (Brian Sowinski), Karin (Alan Alvarez), Kent (Mary) Wolff, Rob (Ali) Wolff, Whitney (Kevin Coombs), Natalie Ballsrud, Phil (Justine) Rymarz, Jill (Matt Weber), Nick (Bailey) Ballsrud and Jake Ballsrud. Mildred has 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Rose; daughter-in-law, Jean Ballsrud; parents; a brother; and four sisters.
Mildred was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and volunteered in the church office for 18 years. She was a member of PEO, Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and sophomore class sponsor. She loved to read and travel. She and Wes visited all 50 states, many European countries, Turkey and much of Canada. She liked to write poetry for family occasions, and at the age of 80, wrote her memoirs. Mildred was an avid sports fan and loved attending the sporting events her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. She was known for her applesauce, pies and strawberry jam. But most of all, she loved her family.
A private funeral will be held for family on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Memorials may be made in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Ave., Charleston, IL 61920. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.