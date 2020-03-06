MONTICELLO — Mildred Bernice Anderson, 96, of Monticello passed away at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Bernice was born on Dec. 5, 1923, in Cisco, the daughter of Elbert L. and Bertha May (Cooley) Martin. She married John E. "Jack" Anderson on Aug. 24, 1946, in Monticello. He passed away June 23, 2009.
Bernice is survived by her son, David Anderson of Monticello; daughters, Barbara Hollis of Monticello and Diane Anderson of Park Ridge; grandchildren, John Edward Anderson (DeAnna) of Farmer City, James David Anderson of White Heath and Brian Todd Anderson (Shannon) of Ellsworth; great-grandson, Jacob Anderson; and sister, JoAnn Nichols of Omaha, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Richard "Dick" Anderson.
Bernice was a retired teacher, having taught school at Weldon and Monticello schools. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening and reading.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Monticello Township Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
