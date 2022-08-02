SAVOY — Mildred (Millie) Bonnell of Savoy, formerly of Sidney, ended her earthly journey on Saturday (July 30, 2022).
Mille was born in Dieterich on Aug. 26, 1925, the daughter of Norman and Emelie Gerth Lewis. She married Clarence Bonnell Jr. in 1946, and he preceded her in death in 1970.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Templeman (Don) and Ann Wright; five grandchildren, Thad Terven, Michelle Hallbeck, Jon Templeman, Joel Templeman and Lia Templeman; 14 great-grandchildren; and one half sister, Marie Meyer (Eugene).
Also included in survivors are two sisters-in-law, Bonita Bonnell and Barbara Bonnell; one brother-in-law, Jim Nelson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Millie was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Garbe; an infant son, Norman Ralph; two half brothers, Albert Lewis and Donnie Lewis; three half sisters, Shirley Davis, Norma Jean Ames and Lucille Barlow; six Bonnell brothers-in-law, William, Wayne (Lois), Jim (Jean) Jack, Dean and Don; one sister-in-law, Mary Jean Lafenhagen (Glen); one grandson, Audie Wright; and one son-in-law, Don Templeman.
Millie graduated from Champaign High School and was employed at Commercial Bank in Champaign, cooked at Sidney Grade School for 13 years, and did seven years of secretarial work at Alpha Tau Omega national fraternity headquarters. She excelled in her ability to take accurate and fast shorthand before dictaphones.
She loved being a homemaker. She made many of her children’s clothes over the years, which included looking at pictures and replicating it with her own creative design work. She was an excellent seamstress who also sewed any craft item requested, often without a pattern. Doll clothes were some of her favorites because she could add pockets, embroidery work and her own stylized touches. In addition, her culinary and baking abilities surpassed many as evidenced by her entries at the Champaign County Fair for 25 years, winning many ribbons and medallions. She and Phyllis Williams had a “bake off” each year with cinnamon rolls and donuts. It would be difficult to estimate who has a bigger box of blue ribbons. She was encouraged to enter the Illinois State Fair one year and brought home the blue ribbon for a fruit pie, that time gooseberry. Cherry pie with lattice top, cinnamon rolls and apple dumplings were some of her favorites. She was just creative and also enjoyed woodworking. She once built a dog house after seeing a dog chained outside in the winter. We often wondered what the owner thought when he awoke one morning and saw the dog in a cozy, straw-stuffed house. Millie could paint with precision and skill and painted numerous rooms for family members, as well as twice painting the entire exterior of her house.
Aside from all of this, she most highly cherished her family and loved gathering them all together for holidays and birthdays. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother beyond what words can express. It was all through her magnificent loving heart.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with Pastor Julia Rademacher presiding. Private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, the next morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 779 E. Old Route 47, Monticello, IL 61856.
Also, in lieu of flowers, her daughters would appreciate certificates for perennial plants to create a garden, which would grow and become full of life and bloom each spring, her favorite time of the year (e.g., Prairie Gardens, Country Arbors, Green View, Pleasant Nursery, etc.). Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.