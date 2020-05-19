FAIRMOUNT — Mildred Cope, 73, of Fairmount died at 6:58 a.m. Saturday (May 16, 2020) at home.
The family will gather for a private funeral at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. The Rev. Jim Blue will officiate. Private burial will be in the Davis Cemetery west of Fairmount. A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Robison Chapel. The family will not be present; groups of 10 at a time will be admitted to pay their respects. Protective masks will be required for admittance.