TUSCOLA — Mildred Ann Hilligoss (Grandma Millie) passed away Friday (March 18, 2022) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Millie was the daughter of Everette and Kate Kennedy Siddens. She was born on June 23, 1925. She was one of seven children, with Janie Gleason, the last surviving sibling. She married James Roscoe Hilligoss (J.R.) on Dec. 14, 1945. They had three children, Gary (Eugina) Hilligoss, Linda (Roger Sr.) Henning and Georgia Schaffer. They had eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Millie and J.R. wintered in Florida and eventually retired in Fort Pierce, Fla. After J.R. passed away, Millie moved back to Tolono to be closer to family. Millie loved to shop, fish and be around the “little ones.”
Millie will be laid to rest beside her husband, J.R., in Camp Butler Memorial Cemetery, Springfield, with a family service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.
A special thanks to Tuscola Health Care Center and Brookstone Estates for their support. Memorials can be made to Camp Butler Memorial Cemetery, Tuscola Health Care Center of Brookstone Estates, Tuscola. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.