URBANA — Mildred J. Anderson, 90, died Thursday morning (Feb. 18, 2021) in Urbana.
The family has requested a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Mildred was born on Jan. 1, 1931, in Muncie, a daughter of William and Edith (Goble) Draper. She was married to Robert W. Anderson in Urbana on Dec. 2, 1949.
Other survivors include four sons and one daughter, Steven Anderson, Mark (Mary) Anderson, Brent Anderson, Daniel (Catherine) Anderson and Angela (Ron) Jancola; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Anderson; one daughter, Linda Doak; four brothers; and two sisters.
Mildred was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Urbana. She was active with her husband in the Lions Club, volunteered with the Carle Auxilary and participated in the Women’s Business Council of Champaign County.
She enjoyed spending time with family, nature, swimming, hunting for fossils, antiquing, reading and gallivanting when able.
Mildred was proud to have her husband, six children and three grandchildren all graduate from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Education was very important to both her and Robert.
She worked for the Champaign Credit Bureau and later managed Jumer’s Antique Shop.
Please make donations in Mildred’s name to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Condolances may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.