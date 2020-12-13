CHAMPAIGN — Mildred Louise Jones, 80, of Champaign passed away at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. A private family funeral will follow. Pastor Jon Callahan will officiate. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Millie was born in Urbana on May 27, 1940, to parents Floyd Earl and Edna Mae (Keeling) Wisehart. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Jackie Jones; brother, Charles Wisehart; and sisters, Brenda and Florine Wisehart.
On Aug. 3, 1969, Millie married Jackie Lee Jones in Champaign; he passed away Sept. 27, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Ruthie (Bob) Parish of Homer, John (Joann) Dawkins of Homer and Jack (Tina) Jones Jr. of Bondville; siblings, Gladys Zook of Gibson City, Myrtle Wisehart of Homer, Edward (Nancy) Wisehart of Homer, George Wisehart of Homer, Raymond Wisehart of Ogden, Joanne (John) Skillings of Champaign and Elizabeth (Jerry) Holloman of Homer; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Millie graduated from Danville High School and worked for Target 20 years before retiring. She was a part of many bowling leagues and collected Boston terrier and chihuahua figurines. She also enjoyed playing slots with family and going to the Riverboat.
Memorial contributions may be made to Millie’s family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.