URBANA — Mildred B. Law (née Branson), 94, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Mildred is survived by her six children, Bonita Daly, Loretta (Ron) Peterson, Roxana Seten, Melissa (Ralph) Kaufmann, Pamela (Tom) VanHousen and Raymond Law. Mildred is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Meada (Juan) Cano, Tim (Masumi) Williams, Ryan Daly, Megan (Josh) Beck, Emily Phillips, Elizabeth (Tim Yocum) Peterson and Ronnie (Elyse) Peterson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Cecilia Cano, Maya and Carter Daly, Dustin Holoch, Lucas Chittick, Abigayle and Quinton Phillips and Russell and Molly Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Russell S. Law; parents, Eva Merritt and Otto Branson; stepfather, Cecil Merritt; siblings, Donald Branson, Marjorie Medlin, Robert Branson and Eugene Branson; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Law.
Mildred was born in Danville on March 22, 1926. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1944 and married Russell Law on Sept. 14, 1946. Mildred worked as a court reporter and secretary for a number of judges in Champaign County for over 50 years. She spent most of her career with Judge Frederick S. Green. Mildred was extremely devoted to her family, and she enjoyed making quilts, cross-stitching, baking pies and holding babies.
Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice, carle.org/giving/make-a-gift. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.