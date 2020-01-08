URBANA — Mildred Ruth (Clark) McWethy, 89, of Urbana passed away at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana.
Mildred was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Urbana, a daughter of Frank and Ethel Clark. She married John Otis McWethy on Nov. 1, 1953. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2010. Survivors include four sons, Kenneth McWethy (Elena), Sean Gilley, James McWethy, John Otis McWethy (Teresa) and a daughter, Janet LaValle. Also surviving are four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother Robert Clark and a sister, Rose Gillen.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Dr., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.