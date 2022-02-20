TUSCOLA — Mildred C. “Millie” Borries, 86, of Tuscola passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Millie was born on March 8, 1935, in Effingham County, the daughter of Herman and Cecilia Voss Niemerg. She married Albert F. “Al” Borries on Oct. 15, 1955, at Bishop Creek. He passed away on Aug. 3, 2001.
Survivors include her sons, Dean (Vangie) Borries of White Settlement, Texas, Gary (Sharon Elmore) Borries of Tuscola, Dan (Monica) Borries of Williamsfield, Sam (Jena) Borries of Chicago, Neal (Dianna) Borries of Dieterich and Tim (Sandy) Borries of Antioch; daughters, Alice (Terry) Smith of Mahomet and Carleen (Charles) Fry of Columbus, Ind.; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Peggy) Niemerg of Baker, Mont.; and sisters, Evelyn McCreery of Newton and Jeanette (Richard) Esker of Washington, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Borries; two brothers, Herbert and Celestine Niemerg; and sister, Beatrice Niemerg.
Millie was a homemaker. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
Memorials are suggested to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.