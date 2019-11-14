WESTVILLE — Mildred Artie Nickle, 89, of rural Westville passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1930, in Newman, the daughter of Leslie and Grace (Brown) Hillard. She was united in marriage to Hershel Nickle Jr. on Aug. 28, 1948, until his passing on Dec. 31, 2012.
Mildred is survived by her children, Wayne (Nance) Nickle of Georgetown, Carol (Bruce) Anderson of Westville, David (Lisa) Nickle of Danville, Thomas Nickle of Westville and Lisa (Joe) Stewart of Chrisman; her brothers, Ronald (Christal) Hillard, Roger (Socorro) Hillard and Robert (Chris) Hillard; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Nickle; her son, Leslie Nickle; her brother, Kenneth Hillard; and her sister, Audrey Hillard.
Mildred worked at Estad Products for 22 years as a welder. She loved to go camping and fishing. She cherished her grandchildren and loved her pets too. She was a member of the Grape Creek Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor David Leary officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to any Humane Society or P.E.T.A.