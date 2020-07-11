RANTOUL — This morning, July 10, 2020, at 6:30 a.m., my sweet wife went to be with Jesus.
She was the love of my life and best friend. Her daughter Michelle and I will always miss her.
Millie endured many health issues during recent years, but she remained thankful each day for her blessings. She passed away peacefully at home.
Millie was born to Arnold and Georgia Harp on Feb. 3, 1937, in Urbana. She was raised in Fairmount and attended college at Eastern Illinois University. It was there that she and I met in Zoology class. After receiving her teaching degree, Millie was a Home Economics teacher for three years in Northbrook. She was a long-time resident in Rantoul, where she owned a floral business and later worked in Dr. Robinson’s dental office as his receptionist. Millie enjoyed the best years of her career as Stay-at-Home Mother to Michelle.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob, and daughter Michelle; brother Chuck (Kathy) Harp; sister-in-law Betty Harp; nephew Chris (Nicole) Harp; niece Dori Petersen; cousin Jean Poole; four grand-nieces and -nephews; her beloved extended Harp family in Kentucky; and dearest friends.
Millie was a believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ, and attended church at Christian Life Church in Rantoul. For many years, she ministered to friends by sending uplifting scriptures via e-mail every morning. She had the voice of an angel and sang praises to the Lord, even when nobody was listening.
Millie never met a stranger, and easily made friends wherever she went. We will dearly miss her beautiful smile, her sweet and gentle spirit and most of all, her loving kindness that blessed our lives beyond measure.
Cremation rites by Lux Memorial Chapel. A family gathering will be planned at a later date.
For those who wish to make a donation in Millie’s memory, may we suggest the Salvation Army, American Heart Association or your local food bank.