HOMER — Mildred “Mickey” Rogers, 81, of Homer passed away at 2 a.m. Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Burial will take place privately in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Mickey was born June 3, 1940, in Glasgow, Ky., the daughter of Linvel and Mary Magdalene Walden Dial. She married Harley Rogers on Oct. 27, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Survivors include her daughter, Carleen Taylor of Homer; grandchildren, Preston Taylor, Colin (Leslie) Taylor, Chelsey Wisehart and Cole Wisehart; one great-granddaughter, Cora Taylor; and four brothers, Donald (Ellen) Dial of Columbus, Ind., Alan (Martina) Dial of Urbana, Randy (Doni) Wheeler of Charleston and Jerry (Dina) Wheeler of Bowling Green, Ky.
She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Connie Rogers and Carla Wisehart, one sister and one brother.
Mickey was part owner and operator of Homer Auction for over 30 years. She enjoyed fishing and crocheting.
Memorials can be made to the Homer American Legion Auxiliary.