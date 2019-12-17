BUCKLEY — Mildred Lena Schuldt, 86, a lifelong Buckley resident, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, and one hour before the service Friday at the church.
Mildred was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Buckley, the daughter of Walter and Lena Kaufmann Weber. She married William H. Schuldt on June 4, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He survives.
Along with her husband, Bill, she is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Mike) Kingston of Homer, and Sheri Reynolds of Bloomington; a son, Philip (Monica) Schuldt of Santa Fe, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Ashley Kingston, Lance (Colleen) Kingston, and Michelle (Kevin) Fitzsimmons; one sister, Norma Hofer of Rantoul; and one brother, Wayne Weber of Buckley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edna Ecker and Gladys Weppler; and one brother, Clarence Weber.
Mildred graduated from Buckley High School in 1950. She was the office manager at the Loda Egg Farm for 24 years and was known as the “Egg Lady." She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and a very active volunteer for the church and school.
She enjoyed quilting, playing cards with her friends and being involved with her community. She especially loved spending time with her siblings. Back in the day, the “Weber girls” were known for their softball talent.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the school renovation. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.