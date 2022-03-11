MONTICELLO — Mildred Leona Stewart, 85, of Monticello passed away, with her family by her side, on Wednesday (March 9, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Millie was born April 1, 1936, in Alvin, the daughter of Lester and Nellie McDonald Woodard.
She married Arnie Wilken, and they had four children, Nancy Harrison (Urbana), Vicky Jones (Champaign), Rick Wilken (deceased) and Janiece Robinson (deceased). She married Wade Stewart on Oct. 26, 1985, in Uvalde, Texas. He survives.
Along with her husband, Wade, she is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Harrison and Vicky Jones, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Millie attended Armstrong High School. She was employed by J.M. Jones, Champaign, and as a hotel manager for Holiday Inn, Uvalde, before moving to Hoopeston in 1994 and to Monticello in 2018.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting and sewing. Millie also enjoyed teaching Sunday school and the Women’s Fellowship of the Nazarene Church, Hoopeston. Her great joy was being in Uvalde. She also loved her pets, especially Daisy.
Memorials may be made to Faith in Action, 1115 N. State St., Monticello, IL 61856. Services are pending at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.