CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Miles Vincent Klein, 89, a longtime resident of Champaign, died peacefully on Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022), with his daughters, Cindy Klein-Banai and Gail Isabelle Klein, by his side.
Miles was born March 9, 1933, in Cleveland. A lifelong researcher, Miles started his academic journey at Northwestern University, where he received his bachelor's degree in physics in 1954. After graduating from Northwestern, he went on to earn his Ph.D. in physics in 1961 from Cornell University, where he met his wife, Barbara “Bobbi” Klein, née Pincus. Miles and Bobbi married in September 1956 and raised their two daughters in Urbana.
His decorated professional career was spent at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he was a professor of physics for 38 years. His many accomplishments include establishing the Science and Technology Center for Superconductivity and serving as its director, winning the American Physical Society’s Frank Isakson Prize for Optical Effects in Solids, advising 39 successful doctoral candidates and publishing the textbook "Optics." Professor Klein was also a proud member of the National Academy of Sciences.
Outside of work, Miles and Bobbi were active members of Sinai Temple in Champaign, and Miles served as the temple president from 1981-1983. In their retirement, Miles and Bobbi traveled the world, visiting places including Australia, the Galapagos Islands and Hawaii. Miles also loved to read books, watch the Metropolitan Opera, attend music performances at Krannert Center and spend time with his family.
Miles was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbi, and brother, Emerson.
Miles is survived by his two daughters; his son-in-law, Effie Banai; three granddaughters, Alona, Rona and Sara; and three great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. The family will begin receiving guests at 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the National Academy of Sciences, Sinai Temple or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.