MONTICELLO — Millard Collins, 72, of Monticello passed away at 2:02 p.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at home with his children.
He leaves behind his daughter, Stacey; son, Brent; and two grandchildren, Coby and Ryan. He also leaves behind two sisters, Rose Ely and Pat Schutt; brother, Butch Collins; and nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon; mother, Marjorie (Kurykendall) Collins; and father, Millard Collins.
Graveside services will be held at the Monticello Township Cemetery on Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.