MONTICELLO — Millard C. Guenther, 80, of Monticello passed away at 1:40 p.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Millard was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Chicago, the son of Millard C. and Dorothy (Bushue) Guenther. He married Joan Dial on June 27, 1959, in Effingham.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Guenther of Monticello; sons, Charles Guenther of Peoria and Martin Guenther of Monticello; daughters, Dorothy Lavon Baugher of Decatur and Theresa Valentine of Monticello; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Gaylen Guenther of Freemont, Ohio; and sisters, Darlene Moore of Albuquerque, N.M., and Arlene Guenther of Oakbrook.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kimberly; brother, Rick Guenther; and sister, Shirley Johnson.
Millard was a retired production supervisor at Viobin Corp. in Monticello. He enjoyed shooting his guns at the Sportsman’s Club of Sadorus and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
