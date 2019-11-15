FAIRMOUNT — Millicent "Millie" Lohrmann, 92, of Fairmount, more recently of Danville, passed away at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Hawthorne Inn of Danville.
Millie was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Cherry Valley, Ark., the daughter of Joseph and Alice Bennett Cobb. She married Roger F. Lohrmann on Oct. 8, 1949, in Henderson, Ky. Roger passed away Aug. 31, 2011.
Survivors include two daughters, Janet (Harold) Puzey of Fairmount and Cindy (Brian) Cast of Ft. Myers, Fla.; five grandchildren, Suzzanne (Mark) Williams, Mark (Julie) Puzey, Joe (Kayla) Puzey, Cari (Patrick) Hawthorne and Chris (Emily) Cast; and six great-grandchildren, Harrison Cast, William Cast, Cooper Williams, Will Puzey, Claire Puzey and Ellie Puzey.
Also preceding her in death are one daughter, Victoria Southall; four brothers; and four sisters.
Millie had been a waitress for a time, as well as being a welder and model. She enjoyed reading, traveling, walking and painting. She was especially fond of ancient history and crocheting. She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church of Fairmount.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. The Rev. Mike Roberts will officiate. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Sunset Cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Robison Chapel.'
Memorials in her memory may be made to Vance Township Library in Fairmount. Online condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.