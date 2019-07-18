SULLIVAN — Millie May "Midge" Mills, 93, of Sullivan passed away at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorials are suggested to the music programs of the Sullivan First Christian Church or Bement United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Midge was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Wessington, S.D., a daughter of George Oliver and Mary Marie (Dazey) Kidwell.
She had been a secretary and bookkeeper for nearly 25 years for the Bement Grain Company until her retirement in 1985. Midge was a member of the Sullivan First Christian Church, the Ada Circle and the Sullivan Women’s Civic Club.
She married John Richard "Dick" Mills on Aug. 10, 1947, in Sullivan, and he preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2011.
Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey Allen Mills of Apopka, Fla., and Steven Richard Mills and wife Betsy of Creve Coeur, Mo.; sisters, Genevieve Sutton, Bernadine Casteel and Mary Lou Kidwell, all of Sullivan, and Patricia Seale and husband Ray of Crawfordsville, Ind.; grandchildren, Rob Mills and wife Katie Sutton and Laura (Bob) Sandheinrich; great-grandchildren, Jane Sandheinrich and Thomas Sandheinrich; sister-in-law, Maurine Kidwell of Sullivan; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geneva Wilson; and brothers, Glen and Bill Kidwell.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.