DANVILLE — Millie Sue Jeffrey, 41, of Danville died at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at home.No services are planned at this time. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.