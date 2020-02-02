MAHOMET — Mineva H. Pelc, 95, died Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Bridle Brook Assisted Living in Mahomet.
She was born on April 11, 1924, in Elkader, Iowa, a daughter of Fred and Clara (Steen) Hennig. She was married to John Pelc Jr. of Lincoln, Ill., where they lived for 67 years. Mineva enjoyed a long career as a beautician, doing her last shampoo and set at age 88.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana McDonald of Champaign and Paulette Pelc of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandsons, Aron, Joel and Brent McDonald and John Vandercook; and five great-grandchildren, Sarah, Rory, Kira, Quentin and Nina McDonald.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John.
There will be a graveside funeral service at noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be private.
